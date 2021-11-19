Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $469.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 159.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

