Comerica Bank Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after buying an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

