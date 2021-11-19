Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 503,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,086,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,339 shares of company stock worth $8,420,607. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

