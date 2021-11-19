Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,686,000 after buying an additional 93,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,892,000 after buying an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,625,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,137,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 789,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,488,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,519 shares of company stock worth $3,308,227. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

