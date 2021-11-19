Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $172.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.47 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

