Comerica Bank Sells 1,925 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,222,000 after buying an additional 681,794 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after buying an additional 673,216 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $59,347,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after buying an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.84. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.11.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.