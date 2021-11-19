Comerica Bank Sells 2,688 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 157.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chart Industries by 564.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $184.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average of $167.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.05 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GTLS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

