Comerica Bank Sells 307,535 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 535,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,535 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.57% of Accel Entertainment worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $240,418.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,986 over the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

ACEL stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.