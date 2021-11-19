Comerica Bank Sells 4,171 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Power Integrations worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

POWI stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.10. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,074 shares of company stock worth $1,942,660. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

