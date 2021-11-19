Comerica Bank Sells 42,636 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.32% of Methode Electronics worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 102.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1,633.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

