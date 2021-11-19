Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,112. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $198.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.