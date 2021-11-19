Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers Sells 74,227 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.70. 3,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,805. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

