Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRZBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CRZBY stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.