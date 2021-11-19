Community Bank System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

NYSE CBU traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.84. 181,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

