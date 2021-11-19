Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PASTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

OTCMKTS PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.