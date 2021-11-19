Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 7.3% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 55,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,276,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

