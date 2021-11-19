Comparing Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) & Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.7% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Ocular Therapeutix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.99 million $0.06 58.33 Ocular Therapeutix $17.40 million 29.46 -$155.64 million ($1.93) -3.47

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocular Therapeutix. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Ocular Therapeutix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 4 1 3.20

Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.10%. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.74%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Ocular Therapeutix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.94% -41.67% Ocular Therapeutix -229.02% -22.95% -7.87%

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor. The company was founded by Richard A. Miller, Peter A. Thompson and Joseph J. Buggy on January 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

