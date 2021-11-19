Comparing First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Synovus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.28 $155.81 million $2.12 11.77 Synovus Financial $2.31 billion 3.10 $373.70 million $4.55 10.83

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 30.25% 9.56% 1.35% Synovus Financial 33.57% 15.49% 1.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Bancorp. and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Synovus Financial 0 0 7 0 3.00

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $53.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Summary

Synovus Financial beats First Financial Bancorp. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking. The Wholesale Banking business segment serves primarily larger corporate customers by providing commercial lending and deposit services through specialty teams including middle market, CRE, senior housing, national accounts, premium finance, structured lending, healthcare, asset-based lending, and community investment capital. The Financial Management Services (FMS) business segment serves its customers by providing mortgage and trust services and also specializing in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management, financial planning, and family office services, as well as the provision of individual investment advice on equity a

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.