Comparing Minim (MINM) & The Competition

Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Minim to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Minim and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million -$3.86 million -23.33 Minim Competitors $691.91 million -$13.54 million 63.80

Minim’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim’s peers have a beta of 3.66, indicating that their average stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Minim and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minim Competitors 188 706 1227 44 2.52

Minim currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 105.36%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Minim Competitors -32.20% -20.99% -4.79%

Summary

Minim peers beat Minim on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

