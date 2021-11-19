Comparing PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) and Its Rivals

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PDL Community Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PDL Community Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 3.36%. Given PDL Community Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDL Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.35% 0.83% PDL Community Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million $3.85 million 21.39 PDL Community Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.85

PDL Community Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp. PDL Community Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp rivals beat PDL Community Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

