COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 774,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

CMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $31.29 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 3.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.