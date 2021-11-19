Compound Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $136.40 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $308.56 or 0.00530994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.