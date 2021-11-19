Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.85

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.85 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.45). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 232,800 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £51.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.85.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.