Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells $4,018,500.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $4,018,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $4,105,000.00.

Shares of CFLT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,489. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

