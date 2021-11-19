Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the October 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB traded down $6.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 242,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,163. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $29.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

