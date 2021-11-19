ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Decreased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,290 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.07. 279,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

