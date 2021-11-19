Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,064 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Consolidated Edison worth $58,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $77.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.