Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the October 14th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $235.32. The stock had a trading volume of 94,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.05 and a 200 day moving average of $223.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $200.13 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

