Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.