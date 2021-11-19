Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Down 6.4%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) fell 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.37. 26,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,205,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

MCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lowered Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

