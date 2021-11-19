ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just Sells 23,252 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WISH stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,804,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,758,566. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WISH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $1,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ContextLogic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ContextLogic by 2,293.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.