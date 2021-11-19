Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTTAY. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

CTTAY opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock. Renaissance Investment Group purchased a new position in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.