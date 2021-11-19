Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTTAY. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
CTTAY opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
