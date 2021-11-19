Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Up 38.8% in October

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the October 14th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTTAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

