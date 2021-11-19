Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

CLR stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $808,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 54.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 47.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

