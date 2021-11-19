Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.79.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. 7,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after acquiring an additional 88,292 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.