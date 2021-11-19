Contrasting Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.06%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 22.96 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -123.92

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition beats Byrna Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

