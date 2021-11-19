Contrasting Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) & Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties $2.77 billion 6.60 $872.73 million $2.04 57.32

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties 11.71% 4.08% 1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 4 0 2.44 Boston Properties 2 6 4 0 2.17

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.15%. Boston Properties has a consensus price target of $120.15, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

