Contrasting Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 30.43% 12.02% 0.88% Ero Copper 35.94% 91.32% 32.35%

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Ero Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ero Copper 0 3 3 0 2.50

Bank Hapoalim B.M. presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.96%. Ero Copper has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Ero Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Ero Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.26 billion 3.04 $595.59 million N/A N/A Ero Copper $324.10 million 0.00 $51.62 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Bank Hapoalim B.M. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services. Small Businesses provides a variety of banking services to business customers. Housing Loans is providing credit services for housing to customers of retail activity. The Corporate Activity segment operates in Commercial and Business sectors. Business sector provides financial services to large corporations in Israel and abroad. The International Activity segment operates in Financial Management and Adjustments. Financial Management is responsible for the management of the bank's sources and uses, for the bank's nostro activity, for the activity of the transaction rooms (foreign currency and securities), for provident fund management companies services and for the provision of operating services to financial asset managers, and securities management services for all bank customers.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

