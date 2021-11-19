Contrasting Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) & GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legal & General Group and GCM Grosvenor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General Group $64.50 billion 0.37 $2.06 billion N/A N/A GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 5.11 $4.05 million ($0.54) -21.78

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

This table compares Legal & General Group and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A GCM Grosvenor 2.97% -154.79% 18.44%

Risk & Volatility

Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. GCM Grosvenor pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Legal & General Group and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00

GCM Grosvenor has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.30%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats Legal & General Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI). The LGR segment works with companies, pension fund trustees and its advisers to provide risk transfer solutions. The LGIM segment manages investments for defined benefit plans. The LGC segment develops direct investments and increase the risk-adjusted returns on shareholder assets. The LGI represents UK retail protection, group protection and network business. The company was founded on September 19, 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

