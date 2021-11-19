Contrasting Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and Adient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 67.85 -$7.62 million N/A N/A Adient $13.68 billion 0.32 $1.11 billion $11.57 4.01

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08% Adient 8.10% 9.75% 1.94%

Volatility & Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Romeo Power and Adient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 2 1 0 2.00 Adient 1 1 7 0 2.67

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 30.51%. Adient has a consensus price target of $48.56, indicating a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Adient.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adient beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

