Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Short Interest Update

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of CNVY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 110,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,270. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $12,012,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 79.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 738,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 327,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $8,259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 38.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

