Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT Raised to $175.00 at Truist Securities

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $154.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average of $139.41. Copart has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

