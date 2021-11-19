CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

NYSE CORR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.36. 129,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.90%.

In other CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust news, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $1,234,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 519,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 223,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

