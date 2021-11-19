CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CoreSite Realty has a payout ratio of 228.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $171.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.31. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreSite Realty stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

