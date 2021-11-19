Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Superior Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Superior Gold stock opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.59 million and a P/E ratio of 18.54. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53.

In related news, Director ZCR Corp. bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,598,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,455,321.28.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

