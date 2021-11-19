Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 441,759 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $5,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNR opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

