Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.92.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of GLW opened at $38.33 on Friday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
Corning Company Profile
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
