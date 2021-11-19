Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the October 14th total of 426,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KOR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,501. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $407.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

