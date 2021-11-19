Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 11.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.66. 15,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.29. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $530.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

