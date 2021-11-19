COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $387.67 million and $39.74 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.16 or 0.07276110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,479.75 or 0.99950478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

